The finished products smelled fantastic and slid easily out of the pan when sliced to serve. On first glance, Garten's pie had more of a classic pumpkin color with thinner crust. Drummond's on the other hand, looked much denser with a darker, caramel-y color. The Barefoot Contessa's tasted just as it appeared, like a classic pumpkin pie — not overly sweet or spicy with a stronger pumpkin flavor atop a buttery and flakey crust. But it was The Pioneer Woman who took us by surprise on the taste front. Although Drummond's called for fewer ingredients than Garten's overall, and also opted out of blind-baking, her finished pie tasted more complex. The filling was flavorful: sweet and dense from the can of condensed milk and spicier from the ground cloves. The crust was cookie-like: doughier from not being pre-baked and with a shortbread flavor from amping up the shortening addition. Each bite was a wow.