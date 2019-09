As far as fall desserts go, pumpkin pie takes the cake: it's a simple Thanksgiving classic showcasing the season's star flavor. And if you've never baked one before, you might be surprised to discover that they're actually fairly easy to assemble. With a standard dough mixture (flour, butter, shortening, salt, and water) and filling ingredients pumpkin puree, eggs, sugar, spices, and milk) all you need to do is dump, roll, whisk, and bake — no slicing, dicing, or fancy lattice work required. Yet, such a simple pie comes with a surplus of recipes. In our quest to find the best for baking this Turkey Day, we decided to test two pro takes from The Barefoot Contessa and The Pioneer Woman . Ina Garten and Ree Drummond not only host two of The Food Networks' most popular cooking shows, but they're also our go-to authorities on specialty treats. So, we scouted out their respective recipes and got down to testing whose pie held the winning pumpkin slice.