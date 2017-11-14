6 Easy DIY Ideas For Your Thanksgiving Table

Planning a Thanksgiving dinner is a huge undertaking: There's a big bird to roast, gravy to make, and potatoes to mash. With so many moving parts involved for the meal prepping, the tabletop decor can seem like an afterthought.
However, as delicious your holiday feast will be, it will taste even better with festive embellishments completing the picture. And, crafting your own decorations is a lot less complex than, say, nailing the flavor profile of your stuffing. Ahead, we've rounded up five tasteful table styling ideas anyone can pull off — even with a limited time and budget.