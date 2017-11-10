Fenty Beauty’s New Red Lipstick Is A Stunna

It's hard to believe that Christmas is just around the corner. Before you know it, you'll be seated around your well-decorated table with your loved ones while fighting over politics and that last helping of roasties. And then, in the blink of an eye, you'll be scrambling to purchase all of those gifts that you swore you'd have wrapped and ready to go by December 1.
It's that frenzied time of year again: the holidays. But just because you're frazzled doesn't mean you have to look like you are. The key to keeping it together is swiping on a fresh shade of red lipstick (and a little bit of whiskey). I think I speak for everyone when I say this stunning new shade from Fenty Beauty will be on everyone's list to Santa this year.
According to Harper's Bazaar, Rihanna's new Stunna Lip Paint has a nice satin finish and is meant to work on all skin tones. This is especially refreshing because everyone knows that shopping for the perfect shade of red is an actual nightmare from hell. Every trip to the makeup counter has me internally screaming, "For the love of God, no, I don't know the difference between blue, pink, and yellow undertones!"
If you're still skeptical about the company's "one red for all" claim, just look at how gorgeous RiRi looks wearing the bold colour.
Like they said, "If we came to play it safe, we wouldn't play at all."
Overall, the consensus seems to be that this hue is FIRE. One commenter wrote, "IM SO READDDYYYY." Another summed up all of our feelings by writing, "@badgalriri you are going make me broke! But I am all the way #HereForIt!"
The Stunna Lip Paint will be available on 23rd November to brighten up the dark months.
