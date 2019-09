Rihanna Wants To Know If You’re “Thottie Or Nice” This Holiday Season

Pour it up, pour it up once more in honor of Rihanna’s mission to continuously outfit you from your face to your feet. On Tuesday, on the heels of her latest Fenty x Puma release , the singer-in-chief added another round to her range with Stance. In her last foray with the sock brand, we saw the singer’s most iconic turned into ankle decor , most notoriously making an appearance on Drake's ankles, who modeled his pair on Instagram. This time though, Bad Gal RiRi's sock collection is higher, higher than it’s ever been.