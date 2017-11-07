Rihanna Wants To Know If You’re “Thottie Or Nice” This Christmas

Pour it up, pour it up once more in honour of Rihanna’s mission to continuously outfit you from your face to your feet. On Tuesday, on the heels of her latest Fenty x Puma release, the singer-in-chief added another round to her range with Stance. In her last foray with the sock brand, we saw the singer’s most iconic turned into ankle decor, most notoriously making an appearance on Drake's ankles, who modelled his pair on Instagram. This time though, Bad Gal RiRi's sock collection is higher, higher than it’s ever been.
“It's been an amazing experience working with Rihanna,” Candy Harris, CMO at Stance, tells Refinery29. “She knows what she wants and has such a clear vision for the Fenty aesthetic. When it came to socks becoming a statement accessory, she has always been ahead of the curve and we couldn’t imagine a more iconic muse to collaborate with.”
For her Fenty for Stance Christmas collection, Rihanna wants to know if you're “thottie or nice,” with a rich, wintery colour palette that features an eclectic mixture of preppy, grade school classics (how’s that for keeping up with the university-themed branding?), fused with the festive notes of traditional holiday aesthetics. Everything is priced from £11 to £20.
