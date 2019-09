Rihanna Sends Us Back To School With Her Latest Collection

Class is back in session! Slide into your seats kids, because our teacher Rihanna is taking attendance at Fenty University. And Teacher Rih Rih isn’t one to play with. She first schooled us in the fall of 2017, when she took over a historic French library, and presented her Fenty Puma collection to an audience of fashionable misfits in Paris. She even turned the library tables into the runway, on which she previewed her latest range of varsity sweaters, oversized puffer coats, pleated skirts with knee-high socks, bear-shaped backpacks, and sweats.