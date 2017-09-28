Last February, Rihanna took over a historic French library and filled it with fashionable misfits during Paris Fashion Week for her Fenty Puma fall 2017 collection. She even invited attendees with a detention slip, and had them sit a long table-cum-runway, reminiscent of a scene in The Breakfast Club.
She sent varsity sweaters, oversized puffer coats, pleated skirts with knee-high socks, bear-shaped backpacks, and sweats down the runway, continuing with the School Daze theme. At the time, Rihanna said she had never been more in love with a collection (this was before she won at motocross, of course), describing the offering as having “a lot of simple things and a lot of complicated, more exaggerated pieces that combine really well together,” in a behind-the-scenes clip on Instagram.
Fast-forward seven months later, and she's giving fans the chance to shop the collection via a pop-up Fenty University bus, making two separate stops on September 28 in New York City. First, the bus will be parked near Bryant Square from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m; then, it'll move down to Soho, stopping between West Houston and Prince Street from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Click through for a sampling of what kinds of pieces you can expect at the pop-up and ask yourself: Are you ready to get schooled?