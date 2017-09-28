Fast-forward seven months later, and she's giving fans the chance to shop the collection via a pop-up Fenty University bus, making two separate stops on September 28 in New York City. First, the bus will be parked near Bryant Square from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m; then, it'll move down to Soho, stopping between West Houston and Prince Street from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Click through for a sampling of what kinds of pieces you can expect at the pop-up and ask yourself: Are you ready to get schooled?