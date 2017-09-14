Rihanna Trades In Her Wine Glass For A Solo Cup

It is a well-proven fact that whenever Rihanna says something is cool, we go to great lengths to prove that we too, get and understand the vision. Her Fenty x Puma Creepers that only slightly change with each drop? We'll take one in every color. The Fenty Beauty lip gloss that magically looks good on everyone? Where can we sign up to try? We'll even wear socks with her visage on them. You see, Drake isn’t the only person crazy in love with Rih. She is always winning — and not just at Motorcross.
So when Bad Gal RiRi repeatedly showed us that the best accessories a gal can have is her wine glass, we believed her. Have you seen her match her glass of Bordeaux to her velvet slip dress? It’s everything. But for fall 2017, Rihanna is serving us new drinks-on-the-go looks, trading in her trusty Real Housewives-approved stemware for a red Solo cup.
On Tuesday night, Rihanna was spotted leaving her apartment in a lavender velour sweatsuit (no, it wasn’t Juicy Couture), white socks, and gray Fenty x Puma fur slides. Her hair was haphazardly in a bun, and she had on huge hoops, sunglasses, and fall's must-have accessory: a fratty plastic cup. She is exactly what we look like when we’re running to the store (except we could never).
A pack of the standard 16-ounce solo cup she’s holding in her left hand will set you back $12.99, while a pack of the stacked shot glass-sized version in her right costs $7.95. Hey, it’s only slightly more functional than a mini bag, right?
