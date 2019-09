Rihanna Trades In Her Wine Glass For A Solo Cup

It is a well-proven fact that whenever Rihanna says something is cool, we go to great lengths to prove that we too, get and understand the vision. Her Fenty x Puma Creepers that only slightly change with each drop? We'll take one in every color. The Fenty Beauty lip gloss that magically looks good on everyone? Where can we sign up to try? We'll even wear socks with her visage on them. You see, Drake isn’t the only person crazy in love with Rih. She is always winning — and not just at Motorcross