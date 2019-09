We were right. 2000s Paris Hilton is the unlikely style icon we never knew we needed. She saw the light when we did not. Hilton knew her way around a glitter belt, baby bags, newsboy caps, and platform sandals away before we even knew what we were missing. And let's not forget her impressive collection of Juicy Couture tracksuits that were all the rage the early-aughts (thanks in part to her, of course). No wonder celebrity stylist-turned creative director Jamie Mizrahi wants to take the brand back to the good old days . She too, see’s the light.