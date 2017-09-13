We were right. 2000s Paris Hilton is the unlikely style icon we never knew we needed. She saw the light when we did not. Hilton knew her way around a glitter belt, baby bags, newsboy caps, and platform sandals away before we even knew what we were missing. And let's not forget her impressive collection of Juicy Couture tracksuits that were all the rage the early-aughts (thanks in part to her, of course). No wonder celebrity stylist-turned creative director Jamie Mizrahi wants to take the brand back to the good old days. She too, see’s the light.
"I am not trying to reinvent Juicy," Mizrahi told WWD. "It has such a brand identity already — carefree, tongue-in-cheek fashion. What I’m doing is taking the history that is so special and continuing to make it feel fun and wearable by bringing back silhouettes and materials and making them work for the modern woman."
And now we finally get a first look at Mizrahi's vision for the brand's Spring 2018 collection: bright, girly, and with the youthful vibe we all know and love, except this time it's a little more refined.
We weren't the only ones into Juicy's new direction, Paris Hilton attended the presentation wearing some of the label's newest offerings— talk about a stamp of approval! The brand shared a photo of Hilton (who of course brought along her dog) on Intagram, writing “That's HOTT! So much love to our forever Juicy babe @parishilton ?”
How does the saying go? Make new friends, but keep the old?
