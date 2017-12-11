But here’s the kicker: She tagged her lips in both images with Fenty Beauty’s Instagram account. That can only mean one thing: More Fenty Beauty lipsticks are coming soon. From the two posts, the colours look like they might be from the same collection. Both are highly pigmented, bright in colour, and give off a satin finish. Could it be that RiRi is extending the collection of Fenty Beauty Lip Paints with these bright hues?