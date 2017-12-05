Fenty Beauty Just Proved That Its Stunna Lip Paint Is For Everyone

Grace Boye, a 20-year-old student from California, has the kind of lips that people would pay for. No, literally: Some of the world's most-popular celebs plop down thousands of dollars for filler that doesn't even come close to Boye's natural pout.
But like all of us, it's easy to let the haters bring you down, which has prevented her from trying out colorful lipsticks in the past. That is, until a flood of support changed Boye's mind — and now she's encouraging others to try a new shade, too.
Let's start from the beginning: While admiring Fenty Beauty's Stunna Lip Paint on Instagram (us, too!), Boye commented that she's been discouraged from trying red because her lips have been called "too big." But because Fenty Beauty fans are an army (better yet, a navy), Boye received so much love from her fellow Fenty devotees, including Rihanna herself, she's changed her mind. The brand even screenshot Boye's comment to show that the "#FentyBeauty sisterhood is real." The post, below, currently has over 101,000 likes and counting, with even more comments from followers who are swearing to wear their red with pride, no matter what people say.
If it hadn't been for the haters, Boye said that she would've tried other lipsticks a long time ago. "I loved them to be honest," she told Buzzfeed, mentioning that she's tried a few bright Colourpop shades. "But I ended up giving away the hot red and hot pink because I was told too many times that it didn't look good."
However, because of the positive affirmations, she's breaking out of her clear gloss rut — and, according to Buzzfeed, should be trying Stunna any day now (because Fenty is sending her a Lip Paint of her own). "I think maybe that's one reason why my comment got so much attention, because a lot of girls can relate to it," she said. "I've been getting messages from girls telling me they went through the same thing... I'm thinking I'm gonna try it and then just show them!" Moral of the story? Everyone can wear red. (As if we needed another reason to love Fenty Beauty...)
