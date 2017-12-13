14 new #FENTYBEAUTY lipstick shades coming at y’all!!! #MATTEMOISELLE drops online at 9am EST on 12/26, and in stores when they open! Available on @Sephora, @harveynichols, and #SephorainJCP!

A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty) on Dec 12, 2017 at 9:55am PST