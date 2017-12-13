The only thing Rihanna loves more than a glass of wine al fresco is teasing her up-and-coming Fenty Beauty products on social media. And finally — after a week of sneak peeks — the "Wild Thoughts" singer finally revealed her latest launch. As expected, the innovative line's latest product drop features a brand-new lipstick formula in a feast of Rihanna-approved shades available on Boxing Day at Harvey Nichols. Of course, you've probably already seen the star wearing some on her Instagram.
Just five days ago, Rihanna posted a photo holding a navy blue lipstick that fans immediately suspected was a new Fenty Beauty launch. Two days later, our suspicions only grew stronger after another two posts featuring bright purple and pink lip looks popped up on Instagram — both tagged to her brand's Instagram. Now, the guessing game is over.
This afternoon, the beauty maven dropped the news: she's launching a matte lipstick ("14 new #FENTYBEAUTY lipstick shades coming at y’all!!!" the caption read). Unlike her Stunna Lip Paint and Gloss Bomb, the upcoming MatteMoiselle lipsticks are matte, long-wearing formulas that are sure to become party season staples. With 14 shades, this marks the largest lip collection from Fenty since dropping in September. And in true Rihanna fashion, she's offering up colours you definitely don't already own. Yes, those teasers — lilac lip and all — are included in the lineup.
Ever since Fenty Beauty's arrival, Rihanna continues to surprise us with new, innovative products almost monthly. You can get your hands on MatteMoiselle lipsticks from 26th December at Harvey Nichols and on the brand's website.
