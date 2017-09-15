Look, I've never done nude before. I cried 3 times before this shoot. I cried because I still feel scared, paralyzed by insecurity at times, and exhausted by an unfettered vulnerability that I want to present to the world. As I paced the upstairs bathroom of @springstudios I chanted to myself "this isn't for you paloma. this isn't about you. get out of your ego. be of service" over and over until the anxiety subsided and I was convinced of the mantras which guide me through many jobs, most importantly this one. I did this to show that being fat isn't a burden. Being fat isn't ugly or shameful. To prove to one person that it isn't BRAVE to be fat, but bountiful. And for that young girl looking on instagram, or walking down Spring st, that she is fucking perfect despite the precarious and irresponsible versions of beauty we are urged to digest. I love you @glossier thank you for this incredible opportunity, for clearing the set, for wiping my tears, for playing SWV, and for helping me shed my insecurities in pursuit of greater impact and awareness ? #bodyhero

