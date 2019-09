Your First Look At Glossier's Mysterious New Perfume

On Episode 52, beauty editors Jennifer Goldstein and Jessica Matlin interviewed Weiss , the founder of Into The Gloss and Glossier, about her company and what's coming down the pike. First things first, Weiss revealed Glossier is working on an eyeshadow of sorts (she was rocking a smoky grey-blue hue on her lids) and a sunscreen. But that's not what made us sit up in our chairs, this was: When Matlin asked Weiss what kind of fragrance she prefers on the everyday, Weiss replied, “I’m a big Le Labo and Byredo fan. I go through phases. We’re also working on a perfume and I can say no more than that,” Weiss teased, “But it’s fucking amazing.” We'll bet.