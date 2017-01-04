The annual Forbes 30 Under 30 list used to be made up of mostly up-and-coming financiers, Silicon Valley start-up moguls, and heirs to massive fortunes. That is no longer the case. With outstanding women like Glossier founder Emily Weiss, plus-size model Ashley Graham, singer FKA Twigs, and our Saturday Night Live crush Kate McKinnon recently among the ranks of previous honorees, Forbes is unquestionably starting to get with the times. This year’s lineup, revealed today, is dominated by even more familiar faces from the beauty industry. COVERGIRL ambassador James Charles, beauty vlogger Bethany Mota, and makeup world wunderkind Kylie Jenner top off the list of celebrity stars to watch in 2017. But Charles, Mota, and Jenner aren’t the only industry innovators in the spotlight. The list also honors the cofounders of the NaturAll Club, a subscription e-commerce startup that offers hair products specifically for women of color and those with curly hair types, as well as the brother-and-sister duo behind Live Love Polish, an online destination stocking every high-quality, non-toxic nail product you could ever need. While we already knew many of these influential beauty up-and-comers, it's especially exciting to see them honored for what they truly are: business entrepreneurs. Just because they're dealing in makeup and hair products — as opposed to technology or hedge funds — doesn't make their jobs any less prestigious. Congrats, friends.
Advertisement