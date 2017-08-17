Glossier Is Letting Fans Pick Its Next Product — & The Internet Has A Lot Of Ideas

Then, there were the people who dreamt big: "There's that scene in Working Girl when she goes to Sigourney Weaver's apartment for the first time ... and is totally overwhelmed with how amazing and over the top it is," the user wrote. "Then she tries on all of Sigourney's clothes and make up, and then later she feels more comfortable being there, like its her apartment. I would want a candle that makes me feel like I am not living in borrowed luxury but as though it is truly mine (for a time) and that maybe living in that apartment (or burning that candle) also makes me look like I could be the type of girl who is styled by Elizabeth Sulcer."