Glossier Just Launched Its Sweetest Product Yet

When Glossier added three new flavors to its Balm DotCom lineup last year, fans went nuts. Now, the brand is gearing up to drop another scent this month — and it’s safe to say, this is the sweetest one yet.
With the launch of the mint, rose, and cherry-flavored lip balms, Glossier decided to collab with Morgenstern’s Finest Ice Cream. For one month, the New York-based ice cream shop served limited-edition flavors inspired by the new DotCom balms. So it’s only fitting, then, that the millennial pink company is joining forces with another sweet brand: Momofuku Milk Bar. Only with the Glossier's Birthday Cake Balm Dotcom, it doesn't have to be your birthday in order for you to get a piece of the cake.
Advertisement
The new birthday batter-flavored lip balm is inspired by the restaurant’s famous colorful cake. Not familiar with it? Imagine your favorite childhood funfetti cake, but with three layers of vanilla icing that makes it 10 times more delicious than anything you'd pick up at Dairy Queen.
Plus, the formula itself even feels more like a party in a tube than the OG products. Unlike how the other balms are sheer, this version is loaded with iridescent glitter. When you spread it onto your lips, the balm leaves behind a subtle shimmer. And if you're craving dessert post-lunch — or if you just so happen to have a serious sweet tooth — then this might be the sugar fix you're looking for.
Unfortunately, no word yet on the exact launch date, but we've reached out to the brand for more information and will keep you posted as soon as we hear back.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement