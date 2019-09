Reddit Sleuths May Have Cracked The Case Of Glossier's Mysterious New Product

Aina did, however, share a link to Wowder.net , which is just a secretive landing page teasing the new product — and the Glossier fans of Reddit made the connection right away. From the font to the color scheme, the site fits perfectly with the Glossier aesthetic, as does the brief description of Wowder. “It’s not powder, it’s Wowder,” it reads. “Weightless. Zero white chalkiness (even under bright flash). A real-skin finish you’ve never seen from a powder before. In a range of 3 sheer, adaptable shades—because no skin tone is ‘HD-white.’ Coming soon.” (User Schwertmeisterin even pointed out that you can simply search the US Trademark Database for the term and find out who's behind Wowder that way, but why ruin the fun?)