We know, we know: Get to the review! Legions of fans will be thrilled to know that the SPF is pretty standard, with one big difference. The formula absorbs faster than even your best serum. (Bonus: Did you see that cute packaging?!) The gel-like consistency smooths over skin easily and does not make your makeup pill. Even better, it’s formulated with SPF 35 (most derms agree that SPF 15 or 20 is too low) and is totally clear — so it's virtually invisible on all skin types and tones. When first pumped out, the formula is an opaque milky liquid, but quickly blends to a clear, undetectable finish. Sounds good enough, right? If you want to try it for yourselves, you can find it only on Glossier’s site for $34 right now. Now all we need is the Glossier perfume ...