How To Reapply Sunscreen Without Effing Up Your Makeup

Most of you probably put on sunscreen in the morning. Good job. But we'd be willing to bet that way less of you apply the recommended amount — that's half a teaspoon — every day. Now raise your hand if you remember to slather it on several more times throughout the day.
(Crickets.)
We get it. Smearing a layer of sunscreen on top of your painstakingly applied foundation can seem as appealing as plucking your nose hairs. But it's important (like, really, really important) to make sure you stay protected by reapplying regularly.
We turned to L'Oréal Paris celebrity makeup artist Sir John (the man behind Beyoncé's beauty looks) and board-certified dermatologists Dr. Jessica Weiser and Dr. Sejal Shah for foolproof methods that won't massacre your makeup.
Read on for their expert techniques so that you never have to sacrifice sun protection or flawless makeup again.