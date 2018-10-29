Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Kaleigh Fasanella
Skin Care
8 Face Primers That Will Make You Believe In Face Primers
Kaleigh Fasanella
Oct 29, 2018
Beauty
How To Reapply Sunscreen Without Effing Up Your Makeup
Kaleigh Fasanella
Nov 21, 2017
Makeup
A Guide To Wearing Lipstick This Summer
Kaleigh Fasanella
Jun 17, 2016
Makeup
Foundation For People Who Hate Foundation — So Good
Foundation is a beauty product many of us wish we could forgo, but the majority of us weren't blessed with even, blemish-free skin. After all, finding the
by
Kaleigh Fasanella
Makeup
20 Cool (& Cheap!) Things Every Beauty Junkie Should Try, ASAP
You've probably heard us wax poetic about luxury beauty treatments and products a bazillion times by now. And well, can you blame us? Fancy five-star
by
Kaleigh Fasanella
Celebrity Beauty
What Iconic Beauty Looks Like Around The World
You could probably walk into any convenience store, in any city in America, pick up a magazine, and be able to point out at least two or three (if not
by
Kaleigh Fasanella
Nails
The Best New Nail Shades For Fall
Amid all the pumpkin-spice-everything hype and cozy-sweater wish lists that are invading the interwebs, it's easy to get fall fatigue — even though it
by
Kaleigh Fasanella
Makeup
All The Ways To Instantly Enhance Your Brows
Marc Jacobs may have opted out of bold brows for his spring 2016 show, but we don't think that's enough to put an end to the arches à la Cara trend.
by
Kaleigh Fasanella
Beauty
The Products Every Commuter Needs In Her Purse
We could probably write a novel (or maybe a self-help book) detailing all the struggles that go along with traveling to and from work every day. Waking up
by
Kaleigh Fasanella
Makeup
Which Fall Beauty Trend Are You?
Cozy sweaters and seasonal beverages aside, we love fall most for its extensive lineup of makeup looks. But, between the moody lip hues, graphic eyeliner,
by
Kaleigh Fasanella
Beauty
5 Signs You Should Simplify Your Beauty Routine
Declutter. Downsize. Simplify. Words like these have been getting buzz lately, and the message is loud and clear: Get your life together! These days, it
by
Kaleigh Fasanella
Trend Central
Every Single Lipstick You'll Be Buying This Fall
People tend to categorize colors by season — pastels for spring, summer whites, fall moody hues — especially in the beauty industry. As we head into
by
Kaleigh Fasanella
Beauty
This Is What Happens When You Give Up Deodorant For A Week
When I was 12, my mom sat me down and killed three birds with one stone, giving me the menstruation, shaving, and personal-hygiene chat in one sitting.
by
Kaleigh Fasanella
Skin Care
In-Shower Beauty Products That Will Speed Up Your Routine
We can all appreciate the ultra-satisfying power of a shower — whether we're washing off the sweat of a good workout or the stress of a long day. But
by
Kaleigh Fasanella
Beauty
Are Beauty Subscription Services Worth It?
On one hand, beauty subscription services seem like a product junkie's dream. They offer one-of-a-kind sampling experiences that give peeps like us a
by
Kaleigh Fasanella
Beauty
You Won't Want To Miss This Week's Awesome Beauty Event
If you have some burning beauty questions, want to know what it's like to be an editor in NYC, or just want to support a great cause, we've got some
by
Kaleigh Fasanella
Makeup
Read This Before You Buy Makeup Online...
Most makeup-obsessed people have love-hate relationships with online shopping. We revel in the luxury of ordering an eyeliner and a sandwich while
by
Kaleigh Fasanella
Beauty
Beauty Apothecaries That Should Be On Your Radar
We love an afternoon spent at Ulta, Sephora, or any other mecca of a beauty store, browsing the aisles with the best of them. But sometimes, doesn't it
by
Kaleigh Fasanella
Hair
The Real Truth Behind Brushing Your Hair
Brushing our hair once seemed like such an elementary task — with not much to learn after we stopped having someone else do it for us (thanks mom!). But
by
Kaleigh Fasanella
Beauty
I Have Hyperpigmentation On My Legs & I'm Not Letting It Ruin My ...
In early April, after a winter of nearly perfect skin hidden underneath jeans and tights, my legs broke out into a vicious, unsightly rash. Isn’t it
by
Kaleigh Fasanella
Beauty
4 Ways To Break Out Of Your Summer Beauty Rut
Bronze skin, bright lips, beachy waves, low-maintenance ponytails — we get it, it's summer and those looks work. But by mid-July, even we find ourselves
by
Kaleigh Fasanella
Celebrity Beauty
Celebrity Makeunders That Made Our Jaws Drop
Maybe it goes without saying, but the R29 beauty team fancies high-voltage beauty looks as much as we do Bagel Fridays. From next-level liner to
by
Kaleigh Fasanella
Hair
The Best New Texturizers (That Won't Dry Out Your Hair)
Picture this: You're on your way home from a blissed-out day at the beach, sitting pretty with the top down, and a killer playlist blasting. A cool summer
by
Kaleigh Fasanella
Hair
The Product Arsenal Fine-Haired Girls Need
Unless you were graced with the rare kind of hair that packs megawatt shine and hella volume regardless of the elements, then there's a solid chance
by
Kaleigh Fasanella
Hair
Your Ultimate Guide To Celebrity Summer-Hair Inspo
Summer gives way to a whole new wave of social functions — suddenly our weekends of Netflix-binging and not-so-frequent ventures out to meet friends are
by
Kaleigh Fasanella
Hair
Which Summer Celeb Hair Do You Need In Your Life Right Now?
With cold weather officially behind us (fingers crossed), we’ve got summer hair on our beauty-obsessed brains. So far, 2015 has been a huge year for
by
Kaleigh Fasanella
Makeup
PSA: This Is The Only Bronzer You Need This Summer
Full disclosure: I am a bronzer addict. No really. For as long as I can remember, I've been all about the sun-kissed look—admittedly from the sun in
by
Kaleigh Fasanella
Beauty
The Evolution Of Temporary Tattoos
Some trends, as cool as we assumed they were at the time (lookin' at you, overly plucked brows and butterfly clips), are better left in the past. In other
by
Kaleigh Fasanella
Celebrity Beauty
Beauty Vlogger Ingrid Nilsen Comes Out On YouTube
Yesterday afternoon, an amazing thing happened: Ingrid Nilsen (a.k.a. MissGlamorazzi) became the first widely known beauty vlogger to come out as gay on
by
Kaleigh Fasanella
Beauty
Seriously Inspiring New Ways To Pull Off Flash Tattoos
We first caught wind of the Flash Tattoo trend last summer, when stylish girls started donning the temporary tats to the beach in place of real bling
by
Kaleigh Fasanella
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted