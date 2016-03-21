20 Cool (& Cheap!) Things Every Beauty Junkie Should Try, ASAP

You've probably heard us wax poetic about luxury beauty treatments and products a bazillion times by now. And well, can you blame us? Fancy five-star facials and $50 lipsticks will get any beauty junkie’s blood pumping. That said, the reality is that most us don’t have the cash flow to keep up with such lavishness.
But we're not here to make you depressed. Rather, we're here to assure you that it’s 100% possible to indulge your beauty obsession without breaking the bank. To prove it, we did some digging and came up with a whole host of ways you can satiate your thirst for beauty — on the cheap. Click through for your beauty fix.
