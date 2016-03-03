Story from Celebrity Beauty

What Iconic Beauty Looks Like Around The World

Kaleigh Fasanella
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
You could probably walk into any convenience store, in any city in America, pick up a magazine, and be able to point out at least two or three (if not more) people considered influential in the beauty world — at least the beauty world that we’re exposed to on the regular. Actually, scratch magazine perusal — we’re certain that most of you could name a few right now, without a speck of hesitation — J Lawr, J.Lo, and, of course, Kylie Jenner...

The U.S. has more than its fair share of beauty influencers — but what about the rest of the world? There is certainly some crossover across the seas (you don't have to live in a specific time zone to strive to be as #flawless as Beyoncé), but who really ignites beauty conversations, starts trends, or sells out Lip Kit equivalents around the world?

With these questions in mind, we set out on a mission to get acquainted with the women responsible for shaking up the beauty sphere on a global level. Without further ado, click through to find 16 beauty icons who could give Kylie a run for her American dollar.

Related Links:
The Coolest Haircuts From Around The World
7 Celebrities Spill Their Biggest Beauty Regrets
The Craziest Beauty Routines Of The Rich & Famous

More from Celebs & Influencers