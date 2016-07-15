Every city has its own beat and its own distinct style. And while many metropolitan areas all over the world tend to follow major trends, each locale puts its own spin on them. After all, the cultural climate of each city helps to determine every decision, from how women wear the hems of their pants to how they want their hair cut.
Upon doing research on global hair trends, we noticed common cool factors happening at some of the world’s most forward-thinking hair salons. (Drum roll, please.) What did we discover? That bangs and bobs are top.
This might explain a lot when you’re scouring Instagram for your newest hairstyle inspiration — shorter is chicer everywhere from Tokyo to Paris to Toronto, and bangs? They're back in a big way. Click through for our favorite renditions, plus tips on how to pull off these cool crops from international salons. Passport not required.