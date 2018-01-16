Skip navigation!
Sable Yong
Beauty
What Pros REALLY Buy At Sephora
Sable Yong
Jan 16, 2018
Beauty
16 Skin-Perfecting Powder Cleansers For Every Budget & Skin Type
Sable Yong
Jun 15, 2017
Skin Care
19 Show-Off Beauty Products Made For Double-Taps
Sable Yong
Nov 1, 2016
Hair
12 Simple Hair Products, Big Results
Finding a hair routine that consistently works well for your 'do is a bit of a double-edged sword. Sure, locking down reliable styling aids, accessories,
by
Sable Yong
Hair
The Coolest Haircuts From Around The World
Every city has its own beat and its own distinct style. And while many metropolitan areas all over the world tend to follow major trends, each locale puts
by
Sable Yong
Nails
A Secret Technique From A Red Carpet Nail Artist
In our glorious age of no beauty rules, you can pretty much have it your way in whichever beauty category you like, from hair colors to piercings to
by
Sable Yong
Hair
Hair Accessories You'll Actually Want To Wear
Buying jewelry gets expensive, but the act of accessorizing doesn’t have to be. The secret? Focus on decorating a different part of your person — like
by
Sable Yong
Celebrity Beauty
The Most Iconic Red-Lip Looks Of All Time
Awards season is a bit like prom for grown-ups. But instead of plastic crowns and awkwardly posed photos, we get to see our favorite actors, musicians,
by
Sable Yong
