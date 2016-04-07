Buying jewelry gets expensive, but the act of accessorizing doesn’t have to be. The secret? Focus on decorating a different part of your person — like your hair.
In fact, a chic hair accessory is not unlike the signature piece of jewelry you swore you would wear every day, but somehow sits on your dresser collecting dust. The difference is, the kind that adorns your hair also has a useful function of keeping your locks in place. (Win-win!)
Of course, it's no secret that there are a lot of not-so-cute hair accessories out there. So, we've sorted through the selection and picked the best of the best. Ahead, you'll find editor-approved options for every budget, from '90s throwback scrunchies made modern in smooth (faux) leather to sleek and simple clips that will add instant allure to any undone 'do.