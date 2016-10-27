12 Simple Hair Products, Big Results

Finding a hair routine that consistently works well for your 'do is a bit of a double-edged sword. Sure, locking down reliable styling aids, accessories, and tools is the best way to execute tried-and-true looks in no time, but it also means that you're no longer discovering new things or trying more intimidating options.



Naturally, sticking to what you know means you're probably missing out on some seriously great options just because they're foreign to you. You guessed right: It's time to change that — and who better to ask for input than those who do hair for a living?



In the spirit of trying something new — or something old in a new way — we asked a few pro hairstylists for their most clever advice. Ahead, the pros share tips and tricks on using a dozen of their most trusted products and tools in unexpected ways.

