Shopping in a Sephora is a bit like letting loose in a beauty playground. You can walk in with a bare face and walk out totally camera-ready with bags of products in tow. In fact, there isn't much it doesn't offer, including many of the best cult brands and up-and-comers alike. This, naturally, is both a blessing and a curse.
For many, large makeup stores can be incredibly overwhelming — especially if you have no clue how to choose among the thousands of products they stock. But fret not, because we have a solution. To help guide you through Sephora's glossy black shelves, we've put together this handy guide.
Ahead, we've rounded up the top products across 12 categories that have garnered our seal of approval, are beloved by celebrity and editorial makeup artists, and are some of the brand's top sellers. Translation: Definitely play with the products and have the staff weigh in, but also consider this guide, which is basically a foolproof shopping list made up of the best of the best.