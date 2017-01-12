Talk About Glam: Kim Kardashian Got A Facial On A Plane

Face creams, haircuts, shampoo, mascara, waxings — our beauty routines do not come cheap. Though we'd like to think we do pretty well for ourselves when it comes to our regular maintenance, let's just imagine for a moment that money was not a factor. We'd surely upgrade a few things here and there. Okay, we'd upgrade A LOT of things — and book a spa getaway to the Maldives, stat.



It's true that money can't buy you happiness, but it can buy you a Kylie Jenner wig and a fancy facial — or better yet, your own personal facialist to accompany you on that tropical vacay. Life in the top tax bracket is full of primping, pampering, and procedures. Of course, we don't think all of it is totally necessary, but it's still fun to daydream about a world where money is no object and the La Mer flows like wine.



Ahead, we break down 15 guidelines for living the beauty high life, courtesy of our favorite celebs.