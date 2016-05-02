14 Sunscreens That Actually Make Your Skin Look Better

By now, you know that wearing sunscreen every day is non-negotiable. But, are you aware that some sun-protection products can do more than shield your skin from harmful rays? From tinted formulas that give gorgeous glow to those with unreal skin-care benefits on the side, the newest and greatest sunscreens are major multitaskers.
Don’t just take our word for it: We got some of our favorite makeup artists, aestheticians, and dermatologists to spill the SPFs they rely on for multiple benefits. Click through to peep their picks.
