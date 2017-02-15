Anastasia Steele Loves Sex & Glossier — Just Like Us

If you thought the color on Anastasia Steele's lips in Fifty Shades Darker was merely the result of all the lip-biting she does, you'd be mistaken. (That'll cost you two spankings.) And we can assume that means you missed the very subtle product shout-out during the masquerade ball scene — probably because you were too busy squirming over the thought of having those Lelo beads inserted surrounded by 75 strangers. Don't worry, we didn't catch it, either. That's okay, because Glossier just announced on Instagram that Anastasia was wearing the brand's Generation G Matte Lipstick in Jam, a deep berry hue, when she went to the lavish party. The product placement makes perfect sense for a few reasons. The hydrating formula is just the thing to combat the drying effects of glass after glass of Champagne. The semi-sheer stained finish is so sexy (something we can't always say about this film franchise). And every twenty-something we know in the real world is Glossier-obsessed, too. But before you click to buy, you might want to consider another shade: Zip. It'll match the Red Room, which is a detail your master should pick up on, appreciate, and reward you for accordingly.
Advertisement