Story from Tech

How Instagrammers With 100K Followers Are Making Serious $$

Lucie Fink
It seems that, in today's day and age, everybody wants to be Insta-famous. Influencers are the new celebrity brand endorsers, and it's mind-blowing how much money they can make from social media.
I have 55k followers on my Instagram account, and although it's growing every day, I would hardly consider myself to be Insta-famous. This week, I wanted to spend each day with a different famous Instagrammer to learn what their lives are really like.
I hit on all the major categories (fashion, beauty, DIY, food and puppies!) and had the chance to meet some pretty cool people. From Foinika Kay of @exteriorglam (956k Instagram followers) to Sam Ushiro of @aww.sam (243k Instagram followers), this video brings you into the homes of some of Instagram's biggest personalities to see how it's done and how they live.
Advertisement

More from Entertainment

R29 Original Series