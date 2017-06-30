It seems that, in today's day and age, everybody wants to be Insta-famous. Influencers are the new celebrity brand endorsers, and it's mind-blowing how much money they can make from social media.
I have 55k followers on my Instagram account, and although it's growing every day, I would hardly consider myself to be Insta-famous. This week, I wanted to spend each day with a different famous Instagrammer to learn what their lives are really like.
I hit on all the major categories (fashion, beauty, DIY, food and puppies!) and had the chance to meet some pretty cool people. From Foinika Kay of @exteriorglam (956k Instagram followers) to Sam Ushiro of @aww.sam (243k Instagram followers), this video brings you into the homes of some of Instagram's biggest personalities to see how it's done and how they live.
Advertisement