Lucie Fink
Living Naturally
I Tried To Go Five Days Without Using Any Plastic
Lucie Fink
Apr 19, 2019
Wellness
I Tried Kombucha, Sauerkraut, & More "Healthy" Foods For My Gut
Last year, I had a cholecystectomy – gallbladder removal surgery – and if that experience opened my eyes to anything, it was just how important a
by
Lucie Fink
Beauty
I Tried Being A Professional Makeup Artist — & Here's What H...
When my audience asked me to try becoming a professional makeup artist for an episode of Lucie for Hire, I initially thought, “That'll be easy!” After
by
Lucie Fink
Food & Drinks
I Trained As A Michelin Star Chef For A Day
When my viewers first asked me to try working as a chef for the day, I knew that I wanted to go above and beyond – and in the culinary world, it
by
Lucie Fink
Living
How To Organize Your Home Like A Pro
September always feels like a time of new beginnings: it’s the end of the hot summer, it’s time to refresh our wardrobes for fall, and for all the
by
Lucie Fink
Video
I Spent $68 On Groceries This Week — Here's What I Bought
This week, I let viewers into my home and inside my refrigerator. This video has been highly requested by my YouTube audience, so I’m excited to finally
by
Lucie Fink
Video
I Let My Fiancé Pick My Outfits For 5 Days — Here Were The Bigges...
This week, I put my fiancé, Michael, to the ultimate test. I'm typically the one taking on the 5-day challenges in my YouTube series Try Living with
by
Lucie Fink
Video
I Swapped Nighttime Beauty Routines With My Brother
I am incredibly close to my siblings, and I occasionally highlight our antics on my Instagram account and my personal YouTube channel. I've already done a
by
Lucie Fink
Work & Money
I Spent A Day As A Blogger —& It Was Harder Than It Looks
Although I’m occasionally lumped into the “blogger” category because of my Instagram following, I don’t actually have a blog. I work for
by
Lucie Fink
Beauty
The Best Travel Skin-Care Tips For Healthy, Hydrated Skin
When I’m at home in New York City, it’s pretty easy for me to get into my groove and stay on track when it comes to my morning and nighttime beauty
by
Lucie Fink
House Plants Guide
I Created An Indoor Garden In 5 Days — Here’s How I Did It
I am a total plant killer. In the past few years, any plants I've tried to keep at home or at work have died in my care. For a while, this pattern kept me
by
Lucie Fink
Fashion
How I Looked When I Tried 5 Very Different "Fashion Girl" Styles
One of my least favorite questions to answer is, "How would you describe your style?" I love clothing and being experimental when it comes to fashion
by
Lucie Fink
Home
How I Completely Redesigned My Bedroom In One Day
I've tackled many jobs on my YouTube series "Lucie for Hire" — from learning to be a hair colorist to dancing with the Radio City Rockettes, my
by
Lucie Fink
Body
I Tried 5 Non-Traditional Massages — Here's What I Learned
Getting massaged is a rare treat for me — the few times I've splurged have been while taking a relaxing vacation, or when my muscles are sore and I’m
by
Empress Varnado
Home
The Spring Cleaning Tips That Transformed My Apartment
For some reason, the spaces in my life seems to get immensely cluttered during the winter months. Perhaps it's because my closet is filled with bulkier
by
Lucie Fink
Healthy Lifestyle Tips
How I Created A Bullet Journal That Organizes My Life
When I first challenged myself to try 5 Days of Bullet Journaling, I had no idea how obsessed I would become. However, soon after creating my bullet
by
Lucie Fink
Work & Money
What It Takes To Be A Major YouTuber: Tips From Anna Akana
I've been on YouTube for just about two years now in my Refinery29 series "Try Living with Lucie." I've challenged myself to face my fears, perform on the
by
Lucie Fink
Health
How 5 Days Of Self-Care Affected My Life
This year started out a bit rocky for me. I'm not quite sure why, but something about getting back into the groove after a long holiday break didn't
by
Lucie Fink
Beauty
I Tried Being A Hair Colorist For A Day — & This Is What Happened
My Refinery29 YouTube series, Lucie for Hire, gives me the opportunity to explore someone else's job for a day, which means that over the past year I've
by
Lucie Fink
What To Buy Now
How I Turned 6 Items Of Clothing Into 7 Very Different Outfits
According to the woman who coined the term, a capsule wardrobe is a "collection of a few essential items of clothing that don't go out of fashion, such as
by
Lucie Fink
Wellness
How This Popular Sleeping Trick Affected My Life
Type "sleeping on the floor" into Google, and you'll likely walk away very confused. Many of the articles will tell you this is the best way to sleep,
by
Lucie Fink
Living
I Tried This Mesmerizing Instagram Trend—& Here's What I Lea...
When my followers first asked me to try a "5 days of calligraphy" challenge in my YouTube series "Try Living with Lucie," I was incredibly nervous. I've
by
Lucie Fink
Beauty
The Relaxing Nighttime Skin-Care Routine I Swear By
When I go home after a long day of shooting videos for Refinery29, I try to make my studio apartment feel like my own personal spa. I drop my things, put
by
Lucie Fink
Food & Drinks
I Tried 5 Days Of Meal Prep — & Here's How Much It Cost
The new year always seems to bring a newfound desire to get our lives in order and start "adulting" once and for all. A major goal of mine for 2018: start
by
Lucie Fink
Food & Drinks
I Learned How To Make The World's Largest Pizza Slice — & It...
If you follow me on Instagram, you're likely familiar with my deep and endless love for the doughy, saucy, and cheesy Italian pie that is pizza. So when I
by
Lucie Fink
Home For The Holidays
True Life: I Found Out About Santa Claus The Hard Way
On my seventh Christmas, my dad waved me over to his side on Christmas morning to show me a series of Polaroid pictures he had captured the night
by
Lucie Fink
Living
I Tried All Of NYC's Fave Holiday Activities — & Here'...
I've lived in New York City for almost four years now, but somehow I haven't taken part in many of the classic 'holiday' activities that are offered
by
Lucie Fink
Living
I Tried 5 Days of "Hygge" — & Achieving Peak Coziness Is Harder T...
Hygge – it’s a term that you may have seen floating around the Internet recently alongside images of fuzzy socks, lit candles and steaming mugs of hot
by
Lucie Fink
Beauty
This Internet-Approved Beauty Routine Totally Changed My Mornings
There's no getting around it: I am not a morning person. Once I've snoozed my alarm several times, I finally stagger into the bathroom and begrudgingly
by
Lucie Fink
Food & Drinks
I Spent A Day As A Winemaker — & It Was Way Harder Than It Sounds
If you're anything like me, you're basically down for wine in each of its glorious forms — from those category-defying rosé-flavored donuts to a casual
by
Lucie Fink
