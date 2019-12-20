I Married My High School Sweetheart Of 10 Years

No request is too big and no intricate detail is too small when it comes to the "Big Day." But why do we get married the way we do? World Wide Wed explores the customs and traditions that define weddings around the globe — and shows how today's multi-cultural couples are making their ceremonies uniquely their own.
Ten years later, and I finally married my high school sweetheart. Michael and I have been dating since 2009 when he asked me to his senior prom. We spent five years apart in a long-distance relationship (he went to Middlebury College and I went to Johns Hopkins University), and we ultimately moved in together two years after reuniting in New York City. This past September, we tied the knot in Water Mill, New York in front of 220 of our closest friends and family members.
As a content creator and a video producer, I had to take a step back throughout the wedding process. My YouTube audience and Instagram followers wanted ALL the wedding content they could possibly get...so you better believe I shared a ton of video content and photos along the way. That being said, I did have to bear in mind that so many aspects of a wedding are personal. We wanted our actual wedding day to be as intimate as possible, so I made sure to be completely unplugged for the entire experience, beginning a few days before.
We chose to have a Reform Jewish wedding ceremony (Michael is Jewish and I'm half Jewish and half Catholic), which included our own version of a Chuppah, a spiritual Rabbi, select Hebrew prayers read, and a few of our favorite Jewish traditions woven in. Our ceremony was a bit alternative and took place in a pitch-black room. Our guests were seated in a full 360-degree circle around us facing our floating Chuppah halo.
I've shared a bunch of wedding videos on my personal YouTube channel, so if you're interested in seeing more from our special day, here are a few of my favorites. Discussing our wedding on our minimoon parts 1 and 2, a look at my walk down the aisle with my parents, and our full wedding video shot by our videography team, The Candi Project.
In this episode of World Wide Wed, Michael and I dive even deeper into many of our wedding day decisions and we share what getting married felt like to us.
