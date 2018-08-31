Try Living with Lucie
I Let My Fiancé Pick My Outfits For 5 Days — Here Were The Biggest Surprises

Lucie Fink lets her fiancé pick out her outfits for five days, and discovers new sides of her fashion closet.

See more about this Episode
This week, I put my fiancé, Michael, to the ultimate test. I'm typically the one taking on the 5-day challenges in my YouTube series Try Living with Lucie, but this week, I challenged Michael to pick out my outfits for five days in a row.
I gave him very little direction (actually, I gave him no direction whatsoever), but as it turns out, when it comes to personal style, Michael is incredibly inventive — and even a little whimsical.
On Monday, he recreated an outfit from one of my favorite childhood photos. On Tuesday, he chose an all pink matching track suit. The outfit looked pretty cool until he added on a pair of ginormous baseball earrings — his own personal ode to his favorite sport.
Wednesday's look was fully thrifted, Thursday's was all about pizza (including a plastic pizza pocket and all), and Friday's hot pink matching set was unlike anything I'd ever think Michael would choose.
Watch the video above.
written by Lucie Fink
Released on August 31, 2018
