See more about this Episode
We don't always realize it, but our hair affects our mood way more than we think. After finding out that only one in 10 women claims to feel like she has consistent good-hair days, R29's resident host Lucie Fink set out to see how changing up her styling routine would impact the way she feels. Does bringing her hair up and out of her face make her more productive at work? Will glittery space buns make her suddenly more spontaneous? Can a cool fishtail braid make her feel any more adventurous? Watch how she transforms her hair — and minimizes damage with Pantene's Repair & Protect collection — throughout the week, just below.
Food
Life & Money Hacks
Fashion & Beauty
Wellness & Spirit