This Internet-Approved Beauty Routine Totally Changed My Mornings

According to multiple anecdotes, cold showers resulted in reduced stress, better circulation, improved energy — and, as an added bonus, shinier hair. Refinery29's Senior Sex and Relationships writer Maria Del Russo tried rinsing her recently-bleached locks with cold water to repair the damage — and she noticed a real difference. Even Victoria's Secret model Miranda Kerr swears by an ice-cold, 6 AM shower, which she also pairs with oil-pulling. And while it certainly sounded like these ladies were onto something, I was still a little nervous about taking the plunge. Could a cold shower really be the key to a more focused day?