I Took A Freezing-Cold Shower Every Morning For A Month & This Is What Happened

On principle, I am skeptical of any internet health recommendation that has the word “challenge” tacked on to the end of it. These wellness fads come and go, and we’re probably all better off living our lives without giving them more than a click and a quick scroll. But there are some things out there that are too tempting not to experience firsthand.
So what’s the latest deal, you ask? Take a freezing-cold shower every morning for 30 days. The supposed benefits are improved immunity and circulation, stress relief, better mood, and relief of muscle soreness. Seems simple enough.
So I took a freezing cold shower each morning for an entire month. Here’s how it went.
