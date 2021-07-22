I Took A Freezing-Cold Shower Every Morning For A Month & This Is What Happened

Over the past few years, people have been going out of their way to turn themselves into human icicles in the name of wellness. Whether it's wild swimming in your nearest body of (clean) outdoor water or something altogether more intense like following the teachings of Wim Hof, a Dutch man who absolutely loves wearing nothing but Speedos in Arctic conditions, people are really leaning into being cold in the name of health right now.
With the mercury rising as we head into spring and summer, and for those of you who are city dwellers and therefore a little short on Arctic tundras to roll around on or chilly seas to take a dip in, take your cue from Miranda Kerr and Fearne Cotton, who start their day with a freezing cold shower.
The supposed benefits do sound pretty good; improved immunity and circulation, stress relief, better mood, and relief of muscle soreness. Seems simple enough.
To find out if making myself really, really cold every day could help me through my fusty pandemic mentality, I decided to take a freezing cold shower each morning for an entire month. Did it make that much of a difference? Read on to find out.