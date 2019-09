I Swapped Nighttime Beauty Routines With My Brother

I've tried a few routine-swaps before on Try Living with Lucie, and each one has taken me far outside of my comfort zone — diving into somebody else's daily routine is an interesting experiment, to say the least. In this episode, Robbie had me drink a full glass of bourbon while I forced him to take down a full glass of green juice. At his apartment, we played music and touched insects. At my apartment we meditated, burned sage, and rubbed oil on our faces.