Try Living with Lucie
How I Looked When I Tried 5 Very Different "Fashion Girl" Styles

What happened when Lucie Fink tried five very different styles in five days.

See more about this Episode
One of my least favorite questions to answer is, "How would you describe your style?" I love clothing and being experimental when it comes to fashion choices, but I simply don't know enough about the fashion world to identify a term that can be used to describe my personal style.
Therefore, when my YouTube audience suggested I try "5 Days of Different Styles" for my lifestyle challenge video series, I didn't dare put the looks together on my own. I needed a true fashion expert to help me identify five in-style fashion territories — and also to pick out my outfits.
Annie Georgia Greenberg, Refinery29's fashion editor-at-large and video producer, pulled five different looks for me with help from R29's associate stylist, Michelle Li. I rocked an '80s workwear look, a street style-inspired outfit, a dark minimalism uniform, dramatic florals, and an elegant gown — all over the course of five days. Each style enabled me to take on an identity that was completely different from the everyday "Lucie" that my audience knows. Each style also affected my mood and daily mindset, while making me feel bold and empowered in different ways. Check out the video to watch this challenge unfold.
5 Days Of Minimalism, Florals, And Street Style Trends
written by Lucie Fink
FashionCelebrity StyleThe LatestMagazinesNews
Released on May 18, 2018
Food
Life & Money Hacks
Fashion & Beauty
Wellness & Spirit
This Internet-Approved Beauty Routine Totally Changed My Mornings
5 Days Of Total Skin Care
I Gave My Twin A Makeover — & Here's How She Looked
I Made My Own Makeup For 5 Days — & This Is How It Looked
Why Many Successful People Wear “Uniforms”
How I Turned 6 Items Of Clothing Into 7 Very Different Outfits
Now Playing
How I Looked When I Tried 5 Very Different "Fashion Girl" Styles
The Best Travel Skin-Care Tips For Healthy, Hydrated Skin
I Swapped Nighttime Beauty Routines With My Brother
I Let My Fiancé Pick My Outfits For 5 Days — Here Were The Biggest Surprises
Watch R29's Lucie Fink Try 5 Days Of Different Hairstyles

Related Content

R29 Original Series