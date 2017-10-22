The Posh Way London Girls Get Ready For Bed

There are certain beauty rules that have been drilled into us: Always take your makeup off before bed, get a good eight hours of sleep, drink lots of water. While undisturbed sleep and adequate hydration may evade us on busy days working, playing, and everything in between, one thing we can control is our evening beauty routine.
Whether you're a wipe-and-it's-off type or you have a meticulous 10-step regimen, we're fascinated by others' evening beauty practices.
