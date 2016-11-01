You can tell a lot about a person by the products they put on their face — specifically at night. Why? Well, not only are these holy-grail buys the workhorses of our beauty arsenals, but they also calm and soothe us before bed. Our nighttime skin care is so much more than a routine — it's a ritual.
And — despite having access to the exact same beauty closet — everyone on the R29 beauty team has a slightly different lineup. So, we're offering a peek into our editors' evening beauty habits. While there is definitely some overlap (we can't help what we love!), our routines are unique, just like we are. Click through for the skin-care recs we go to sleep dreaming about.
