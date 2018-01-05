Spiralize about 1 large zucchini per serving or buy them already spiralized (for meal prep, keep the noodles raw. If you cook them in advance, they get soggy. So keep them raw, then just heat up in a pan when ready to eat). Cut cherry tomatoes in half. Make Pesto Sauce- recipe below. (You can always buy pesto, instead). Cook shrimp (simple salt pepper and EVOO, sear 1-2 minutes on each side until pink! Grab your tupperware, and you're all done!1/2 cup pumpkin seeds1/4 hemp seeds4 cloves garlic1 tsp salt2 cups basil2 cups spinach2/3 cup olive oilFreshly ground pepperSqueeze of lemon juice.1. Add pumpkin seeds, hemp seed, garlic, salt, basil and spinach to a food processor or blender.2. Pulse to grind up mixture.3. Slowly add olive oil through the lid of the food processor while it is on and running.4. Add fresh ground pepper and a squeeze of lemon juice, to taste!