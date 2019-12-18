I Tried Being A Cider Farmer For A Day & Here’s What Happened

In this episode of "Lucie for Hire" I put myself to the test and work alongside fourth-generation family farmer, Jake Samascott, all in the hopes of making the perfect batch of homemade apple cider. Having traveled to the farm so late in the season, I actually missed one of the most difficult parts of the process — harvesting the apples. The harvest is a tedious process that requires loads of ladder-climbing and heavy lifting.

Luckily, I got to begin the cider-making process once the apples were already picked, and I started out on the sorting line. In this episode, I walk you through the journey of an apple as it's ground up, layered, and pressed into the freshest and purest apple cider.