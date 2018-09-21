Once we had returned to the kitchen and I suited up in my apron, we began prepping ingredients for a few of their star dishes. First: “Ribbons of Jicama.” We used a manual crank to create long, fresh ribbons, and then chopped and diced the other raw vegetables. We blitzed eggplants atop a 700-degree tandoor oven in preparation for the roasted eggplant dip. And the scariest part of this challenge was sticking my entire arm into the 700-degree tandoor oven to make bread (Jaime singed her eyebrows off the first time she ever tried this).