I Tried Making My Own Wedding Ring & This Is How It Turned Out

With my wedding coming up in September, I've become increasingly interested in all things bridal – particularly bridal jewelry. Not too long ago, I had the unique opportunity to visit Catbird's
jewelry studio in Brooklyn, New York for an episode of "Lucie for Hire." After being invited onto a buzzing factory floor flooded with natural light and mostly young women all hammering, laser welding, and polishing their way to stunning, hand-crafted pieces, I knew that I wanted to get behind a bench of my own and try out the craft.