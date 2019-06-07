Lucie For Hire
I Tried Making My Own Wedding Ring & This Is How It Turned Out

Seven diamonds, a few lasers fired to the finger, and many (MANY) hours later, I emerged with a gorgeous diamond ring that I plan to wear forever.

See more about this Episode
With my wedding coming up in September, I've become increasingly interested in all things bridal – particularly bridal jewelry. Not too long ago, I had the unique opportunity to visit Catbird's jewelry studio in Brooklyn, New York for an episode of "Lucie for Hire." After being invited onto a buzzing factory floor flooded with natural light and mostly young women all hammering, laser welding, and polishing their way to stunning, hand-crafted pieces, I knew that I wanted to get behind a bench of my own and try out the craft.
I first watched one of their talent jewelry makers assemble an engagement ring from start to finish. It was their Violette the Swan ring -- a stunning $7,500 piece made with 100% recycled diamonds reclaimed from jewelry that was waiting for a second life.
After watching the assembly process (and marveling at the intense precision that goes into it all), one of their jewelry makers, Sasha, put me to the test and showed me how to make their Snow Queen Ring. A few weeks ago I began the process of designing my own wedding band, but realizing that I didn't yet know what I was going to wear on my right hand on my wedding day, I thought, "How special would it be to wear a ring on my wedding day that I made myself?"
Seven tiny diamonds, a few lasers fired to the finger, and many (MANY) hours later, I emerged with black fingers and a gorgeous diamond ring that I plan to keep for the rest of my life (and wear on my special day in September!). Check out our video below and let me know what other jobs you'd like to see me try on "Lucie for Hire."
A Day In The Life Of A Bridal Jewelry Maker
appearance by Lucie Fink
LifestyleLivingVideoWeddings
Released on June 7, 2019
Season 2
Season 1
How I Completely Redesigned My Bedroom In One Day
What It Takes To Be A Major YouTuber: Tips From Anna Akana
I Tried Being A Hair Colorist For A Day — & This Is What Happened
I Spent A Day As A Blogger —& It Was Harder Than It Looks
I Trained As A Michelin Star Chef For A Day
I Tried Being A Professional Makeup Artist — & Here's What Happened
Watch Lucie Fink Get Hired As A Cranberry Farmer
Now Playing
I Tried Making My Own Wedding Ring & This Is How It Turned Out

All Shows