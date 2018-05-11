How I Completely Redesigned My Bedroom In One Day

See more about this Episode
I've tackled many jobs on my YouTube series "Lucie for Hire" — from learning to be a hair colorist to dancing with the Radio City Rockettes, my challenges have been both mentally and physically demanding. When my audience suggested I try becoming an interior designer for a day, I was incredibly anxious about the task at hand. I had never decorated a space before, and knew I wouldn't have the slightest idea of where to begin, but I did know just the person to tap as my expert.
My mom, Deborah, is a licensed real estate agent, stager, and designer who specializes in quickly flipping spaces just before they go on the market. She has a keen eye for beauty, a bold sense of style, and she can basically make any space look beautiful on a budget. Working alongside my mom and her business partner, Lori, I took on the challenge of redesigning my own bedroom.
As a newly engaged couple, Michael and I thought this was the perfect time to spruce up our space. When we first moved into our apartment, we didn't put too much thought into the bedroom decor; most of our pieces were taken from our previous apartments, and they didn’t exactly flow together.
I am so grateful to have had the chance to work with my mom and see how she makes her magic happen. We got in some much-needed mother-daughter bonding time, and I learned that you're never too old to learn something new from your mom. Let us know what you think of our transformation, and Happy early Mother's Day to all of the moms out there!
Watch above as we evaluate the space, gather new inspiration, do some shopping, and ultimately reassemble a brand new bedroom.
