I began by familiarizing myself with Vivian's makeup kit — a 60-pound suitcase (plus a supplemental tote bag) that she lugs around to every single job. Vivian broke into this profession without any formal training, relying on trial and error instead. It took her years — and a sizable chunk of money — to assemble her kit, but it's a necessary sidekick; professional makeup artists need to own the right products for every single skin type and tone.