I've tackled many jobs on my YouTube series "Lucie for Hire" — from learning to be a hair colourist to dancing with the Radio City Rockettes, my challenges have been both mentally and physically demanding. When my audience suggested I try becoming an interior designer for a day, I was incredibly anxious about the task at hand. I had never decorated a space before, and knew I wouldn't have the slightest idea of where to begin, but I did know just the person to tap as my expert.